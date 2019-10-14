Representative Image
Hindon to Pithoragarh services suspended for 2 days

By Ashoke Raj | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:00 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 14, (ANI): Commercial air services from Hindon airport for Pithoragarh have been suspended for two days after glitches in brake were detected in an aircraft.
Hindon civil airport started services from October 11.
Heritage aviation started their first commercial flight with nine-seater aircraft from Hindon to Pithoragarh.
Today during landing at Hindon airport, pilot of the aircraft reported glitches in brake, after which airlines engineering team visited the aircraft and suggested to suspend flight services till tomorrow.
While confirming the news, spokesperson of Heritage Aviation told ANI, "Flight is cancelled due to a minor technical glitch. It will be resolved by tomorrow. All passengers will be given a full refund."
The fare from Pithoragarh to Hindon is Rs 2,470 while the return flight costs Rs 2,270, Heritage Aviation earlier announced. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 23:58 IST

