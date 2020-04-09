Hindpiri in Ranchi sealed for 72 hours after COVID-19 cases reported from area

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Ranchi administration on Thursday announced that Hindpiri locality of the city is being sealed for the next 72 hours to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the area.

The area was sealed immediately after two cases were reported from the area. All the essential services and commodities are being provided to the residents at their homes.

According to officials, there are seven positive coronavirus cases in Ranchi, six of whom belong to one family.

Their contact tracing has been conducted and samples of the contacts are being taken to test for COVID-19, officials said.

So far, 70 FIRs have been registered in Ranchi for the violation of lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus spread.

Meanwhile, with four new COVID-19 cases, the tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13 in Jharkhand, said the State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni on Thursday. (ANI)

