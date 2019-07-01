Swami Chakrapani Maharaj talking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
Hindu actresses should quit acting like Zaira Wasim, says Swami Chakrapani

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In what appears to be a bizarre piece of advice, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Monday said that Hindu actresses should also quit acting in the film industry like Zaira Wasim.
"Actress Zaira's decision to withdraw herself from Bollywood is praiseworthy. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from Zaira," said Chakrapani in a tweet.
Talking to ANI, Chakrapani too said that he wanted 'Hindu actresses' to quit working in the movies.
"I want the whole world to become religious. Someone who is religious will never walk on any kind of immoral path. I support the decision of Zaira. I urge the Hindu actresses to take inspiration from her," he added.
"Movies in which Brahmins are disrespected, communities and castes are targeted, actresses should reject these movies. The onus falls more on women because without them movies can never really be made," he said.
He also urged the women to start a "MeToo" like movement which will change the way the industry treats Hindu religion.
"During the 'MeToo' movement, the actresses came out in the open and pointed out the criminals. Similarly, they should simply reject the roles which are not in line with the religion," he said.
Zaira on Sunday posted a lengthy statement, giving the reasons behind her decision to quit Bollywood. The18-year-old said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of Imaan."
The actor will be seen essaying a role in 'The Sky is Pink,' which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar. The shooting of the film was completed in March. (ANI)

