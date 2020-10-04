Hindu becomes first contributor for Ayodhya mosque, praised for setting 'example of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Showcasing a perfect example of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, the first contribution towards the construction of the mosque complex in Ayodhya has come from a Lucknow University law faculty, Rohit Shrivastava, according to Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) secretary Athar Hussain on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said that this contribution is a very important one and has boosted their spirits towards achieving the goal of building the mosque complex on the five acres of allotted land in Ayodhya.

"Yesterday was a joyous day for us when we accepted the first donation outside of trustees, and especially because it came from Lucknow-based, Rohit Shrivastava. This act by him has set a perfect example of Lucknow or Awadh's Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb," Hussain said.

"We are hopeful that the Dhanipur Masjid project will continue with the same thought process. This is a very important contribution to the trust," he added.

He also said that the work towards building the hospital, and other facilities is going on at full pace and the trust is planning to work along the same lines to showcase the long history of the country's Indo-Islamic culture and highlight the peaceful co-existence of the two communities in the past.



Hussain further said that with the architectural designs for the complex being almost ready, the trust members will hold a meeting shortly to finalise it. This will be followed by reaching out to the local authorities for approval of the drawings.

"We will submit the drawings in Ayodhya Zila Panchayat, and we are hopeful of getting approvals at a fast pace. The construction of the mosque is likely to begin within two months, by the end of this year," Hussain said.

Meanwhile, the trust has opened two accounts in different banks to accept donations from across the country from all the interested parties. The details regarding the same, according to Hussain, will be displayed shortly on the IICF's web portal, whose official launch will happen soon.

The IICF had been set up by Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board to oversee the construction of the mosque, and other facilities in the five-acre land in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court in its verdict in November last year had awarded the land to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The apex court had also paved the way for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, by announcing its judgment in the title suit. (ANI)

