Hindu College celebrates Founder's Day with G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Hindu College, one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the country, celebrated its 124th Founder's Day with great enthusiasm and vigour.

The event was graced by the presence of G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, who was the chief guest for the occasion. The celebrations marked the beginning of a new era for the college, as it prepares to embark on its 125th anniversary.



Amitabh Kant addressed the gathering and talked about his frequent visits to the college for intellectual debates and talks.

He spoke about how he found Hindu College to be much more developed and advanced in terms of infrastructure, technology, and various rankings.



Talking about India's G-20 Presidency, Amitabh Kant said, "India must become the first country to industrialize without carbonizing. Hindu College has taught you to be the biggest agents of change in the world. Think positive, be optimistic and always think big, never small. Whatever you do, whatever you become, is on you, your parents, your teachers, and the institute that you have been a part of. Be grateful for that."

The Principal of Hindu College Prof Anju Srivastava presented the annual report and announced the highlight of the celebrations was the unveiling of the new college logo, which featured the tagline "Steered by the Past, Moulding the Future".

The logo combines a sketch of the original college structure with some new campus infrastructure, reflecting the college's rich history and its commitment to innovation and progress.

The celebrations also featured the debut of the college song, composed by the former faculty member and alumnus Dr Harish Naval.

Preview brochures of Viraasat, a coffee table book tracing the history of Hindu College, and 'Sansmarono mein Hindu' an anthology of historical anecdotes and photos about the college, were also unveiled on this occasion.



Prof Srivastava also announced the launch of a dedicated alumni web portal, which will help alumni stay connected with the college and with each other.

The college announced the launch of a merchandise store, 'Yaadein Nai Purani,' which will offer a signature collection of souvenir articles and merchandise items. Also the launch of Dharohar- a compendium of reclaimed articles from the archives of Indraprastha, the college magazine, which was founded in 1930.



She also announced the launch of two new research grants for interdisciplinary research to strengthen the research and innovation ecosystem of the college A research fellowship, the Dr B.M. Bhatia Memorial Research Fellowship and another prestigious research fellowship, The N.V. Thadani Research Fellowship.



Continuing the tradition of honouring outstanding philanthropic donors through the Sarthak Samman, Hindu College awarded Shri Ramesh Kumar Dua and Sri Ajay Gupta for their enormous support to the college.



This event was graced by TCA Rangachari, Chairman, Governing Body, Dr Lalit Bhasin, Chairman Emeritus, Old Students Association, and distinguished faculty members and students. Meritorious students of the college, including college and university toppers, were also awarded on this occasion.



The Hindu College 124 Founder's Day celebrations were a befitting start towards the march to its quasquicentennial. (ANI)