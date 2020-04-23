Hindu College Old Students Association condemns attack on alumnus Arnab Goswami

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Old Students Association (OSA) of the Hindu College in the national capital on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on their alumnus and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife journalist Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai.

"The Old Students Association, Hindu College, condemns the attack on its alumnus and senior editor Arnab Goswami and his journalist wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami, as a direct assault on freedom of the press. The fundamental right to seek and disseminate information through an independent press is under attack," the Old Students Association, Hindu College, stated in a press release today.

An attack on editors is an effort to intimidate the press, freedom of expression and the Media. A vibrant democracy must ensure press freedom and not stifle it, it said.

It further said, "The four pillars of democracy must complement rather than contradict one another to establish a just society. Criticism and disagreement are part of public life and must always be welcomed, but attempting to harm someone physically is entirely an act of cowardice."

"If there are disagreements, there are enough lawful avenues for seeking redress. But violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic polity. India would slide down the World Press Freedom Index if necessary steps are not taken to restore public confidence by preventing such attacks in the future," it added.

An FIR was registered on Thursday morning against two persons for allegedly attacking Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray in Mumbai. Both the suspects have been arrested by the police.

Prateek Mishra and Arun Borade have been booked under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Two people have been arrested for attacking Arnab Goswami and his wife. The FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under Sections 341 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Mumbai, Avinash Kumar told ANI.

Goswami, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV headquarters in Worli, Mumbai. (ANI)

