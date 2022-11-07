Hindu is Persian word, its meaning is 'horrible', says KPCC president Satish Jarkiholi; Congress distances itself from remark

Belagavi (Karnataka), November 7 (ANI): A row erupted when Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the word "Hindu" is a Persian word and did not originate in India.

He said that the meaning of the word Hindu is "horrible" and asked why people place it on a high pedestal.

"Where has the word 'Hindu' come from? It has come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?... Its meaning is horrible," the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President said at an event in Belagavi district.



A video of the event has gone viral on social media and BJP has slammed it for insulting and provoking Hindus.

"The word Hindu, where did it originate from? Is it ours? It's Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word Hindu with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated," he added.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday took to Twitter to slam Jarkiholi for his remark and said that the remark insulted and provoked Hindus.

"This is not a Sanyog but a Votebank Ka Udyog, from Hindu terror to opposing Ram Mandir to linking Gita with Jihad," Poonwalla tweeted.

The Congress maintained distance from Jarkiholi's remark. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday said that Jarkiholi's statement is "unfortunate" and Congress "unequivocally condemns it". (ANI)

