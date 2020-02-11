Hindu Janajagruti Samiti urges Goa Collectors to create awareness to celebrate 'Parents Day' on Feb 14

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Additional Collector of North Goa, Dasharath Redker, Deputy Collector of Bicholi, Sachin Desai and Deputy Collectors of Ponda and Vasco and requested them to create awareness to celebrate 'Parents Day' on February 14 instead of 'Valentine's Day' in order to curb malpractices occurring during 'Valentine's Day'.

"Western tradition of celebrating the 'Valentine Day' on 14th February in India is being established for the last few years. With a view to gain some business, this distorted version of love is being made popular among youth and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards immorality," it said.



The memorandum further said that under the name of 'Valentine's Day', there is a rise in malpractices like "consuming intoxicating drinks, drugs, smoking during the dinner parties organised on this day".



It said that a lot of accidents take place on this day due to rash driving undertaken to "impress girl-companions".



In order to curb these practices, HJS appeals to celebrate 14th February as 'Parents' Day' instead of 'Valentine's Day'. (ANI)

