Hindu outfit seeks withdrawal of Goa govt's History textbook

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): No Hindu will tolerate any kind of distortion while sharing facts about great kings like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, said Hindu Janajagruti Samiti leader Manoj Solanki.

"A supplement was added to the textbook of History for Class XI under 'History of Goa' by Goa government. The supplement narrates that Chhatrapati Shivaji attacked Bardesh Tehsil in Goa for three consecutive days, looted villages, burnt them, drowned children and women and killed some. All these are totally false," said Solanki in a statement, dated February 19.

"No Hindu will tolerate such a distorted history of the great kings of our motherland. The Goa government should immediately withdraw this history book or else all 'Shivpremis' will come out on the streets to protest against it," he said.

The statement said that this is not the first time that such a thing is happening. "In 2008, the NCERT textbook had contents insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Goa government had to withdraw the book after the protests took place," he said.

A delegation of Shivpremi organisations also met Goa State Education Director Vandana Rao for giving a memorandum, thereby requesting her to take action as soon as possible. (ANI)

