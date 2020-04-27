Hindu Rao Hospital resumes services of casualty and emergency wards

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Hindu Rao Hospital in the national capital has resumed services of casualty and emergency wards on Monday.

The services include Flu Clinic and the three OPDs (Gynaecology, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients and attendants.

On April 25, a nurse was found COVID-19 positive after which the hospital was sealed as a precautionary measure for conducting complete sanitation.

All portions of the hospital such as admin block, wards, nursing home, OPD, hostels, residential area and emergency portion have been sanitised by a power spray tanker using sodium hypochlorite solution.

It was done by a team consisting of eight members along with a district health officer (DHO) in the presence of a medical health officer.

India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

