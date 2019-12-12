Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Delhi's Sanjay Colony area celebrate passing of CAB

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): With the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Pakistani Hindu refugees staying at Sanjay colony in Bhatti Mines area in Delhi, rejoiced at the prospects of getting Indian Citizenship on Thursday.

A large number of these immigrants at Sanjay colony hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah for the passage of the Bill.

Speaking to ANI, Saiba, a Pakistani Hindu refugee, said: "We are extremely happy and we expressed our gratitude to Modi and Shah for passing the bill. Now our children can study as Indian citizens in the country."

She further stated that she and her children did menial jobs since coming to India, which was creating severe distress for the family.

Imiya Devi, a refugee from Pakistan, stated that her family was facing a lot of problems since coming to India in 2015.

"We were not allowed to move freely in the open, or go anywhere in the city because of the lack of citizenship. Now our brothers and sisters can fulfill their dreams of studying in the schools of India," she said.

Amid sloganeering of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the residents distributed sweets among each other to celebrate the occasion.

Gulchand, a 95-year-old man, danced happily at the news of becoming an Indian citizen.

"I came to India in 2014. We are happy that this Bill has been passed thanks to Modi and Shah," he said.

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

