Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 13 (ANI): Hindu Samhati founder and senior leader, Tapan Ghosh who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Sunday.

Ghosh, 67, was admitted to a private hospital last week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter to condole "one of the most dedicated persons fighting for the unity of Hindus in West Bengal."

"He gave his life to this cause, inspiring thousands through personal example. He will always be remembered and provide constant inspiration. Om Shanti," Dasgupta posted.

State BJP general secretary and Hooghly MP, Locket Chatterjee tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Tapan Ghosh. We lose him to COVID-19. He will be deeply missed. Om Shanti."

Ghosh, a former Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founded the Hindu Samhati in the year 2007. (ANI)

