RSS leader Indresh Kumar
RSS leader Indresh Kumar

Hindu seers, saints to hold session on Aug 10 in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Hindu seers and saints, who will be holding a session on August 10, are likely to demand that the Narendra Modi government fulfil its promise of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.
The saints are also expected to thank the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
The seers believe that Kashmir's assimilation into India will go a long way in restoring its cultural and religious pride. This is being seen as an attempt at reclaiming the lost land of Hindus.
The seers are expected to maintain pressure on the government and judiciary demanding a long-pending solution to the demand of temple construction.
Representatives from across the country are expected to take part in the meet to be held on August 10.
Besides Ram temple, other issues related to Hindu society upliftment and concerns regarding the Sabarimala issue will also be taken up by the seers.
Indresh Kumar, RSS leader and patron Rashtriya Muslim Manch said, "The SC had committed that it will start day-to-day hearing. Now, we expect it to honour the sentiments of the people."
Jitendranand Saraswati, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary, while elaborating on the event, said, "In Delhi, top saints of the country are invited. There have been verdicts that are not in tandem with the sentiments of the majority in the country on like issues like Sabrimala and dahi handi. We want to live with respect in this country. And all this will be discussed." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:35 IST

Fifth earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandrayaan-2...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Chandryaan-2 has successfully carried out the fifth earthbound orbit-raising maneuver, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Tuesday

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:33 IST

Delhi HC seeks centre, state's response on plea challenging...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from central, state government, Lieutenant Governor and Assembly Speaker on plea challenging the reappointment of the same AAP MLAs to represent the three Municipal Corporations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:25 IST

Landslide hampers South-Western Railway services in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Landslides followed by torrential rains in Karnataka have affected South-Western railway services in the state, cutting off connectivity while affecting thousands of travellers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:19 IST

Scrapping of Art 370 a historic decision, shouldn't be...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Hailing the central government's move to scrap Article 370 as a "historic decision", Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Tuesday said the decision should not be politicised.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:18 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav is addicted to drugs, used to dress up like...

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a startling revelation the wife of former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a reply in court, in connection to their divorce case accusing Pratap of being a marijuana addict and also of harassing her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

JDU walks out of LS; Lallan Singh says don't support interfering...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha after party leader Rajiv Ranjan "Lalan" Singh said that they do not support interfering with the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:17 IST

Uttarakhand: 9 children killed, 10 injured after bus falls into...

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): At least nine children were killed and ten others injured when the school bus with 18 children in it fell into a gorge in Kangsali of Tehri Garhwal here on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:05 IST

AIIMS sets up 5-member team of docs to monitor Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee of five senior doctors to monitor the health condition of Unnao rape survivor, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Pune-Bengaluru highway closed for traffic near Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Kolhapur's Shiroli area has been closed for traffic movement on Tuesday, following water-logging on the route due to continuous rain in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:03 IST

Andhra govt issues preliminary damage report on Godavari floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 06 (ANI): Over a lakh food packets and over five lakh water packets have been distributed among flood-affected families in East and West Godavari, the Government of Andhra Pradesh said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:01 IST

Payal Tadvi suicide: Court pulls up Maharashtra govt for delay...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up Maharashtra government in connection with Payal Tadvi case, for delay in registering statements of key witnesses before the magistrate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:59 IST

Maharashtra CM dials his K'taka counterpart on flood situation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With the flood situation worsening in Maharashtra and its neighbouring states, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dialled his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa and requested him to discharge water from the Almatti dam.

Read More
iocl