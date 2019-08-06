Hindu seers, saints to hold session on Aug 10 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Hindu seers and saints, who will be holding a session on August 10, are likely to demand that the Narendra Modi government fulfil its promise of construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The saints are also expected to thank the government for the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

The seers believe that Kashmir's assimilation into India will go a long way in restoring its cultural and religious pride. This is being seen as an attempt at reclaiming the lost land of Hindus.

The seers are expected to maintain pressure on the government and judiciary demanding a long-pending solution to the demand of temple construction.

Representatives from across the country are expected to take part in the meet to be held on August 10.

Besides Ram temple, other issues related to Hindu society upliftment and concerns regarding the Sabarimala issue will also be taken up by the seers.

Indresh Kumar, RSS leader and patron Rashtriya Muslim Manch said, "The SC had committed that it will start day-to-day hearing. Now, we expect it to honour the sentiments of the people."

Jitendranand Saraswati, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary, while elaborating on the event, said, "In Delhi, top saints of the country are invited. There have been verdicts that are not in tandem with the sentiments of the majority in the country on like issues like Sabrimala and dahi handi. We want to live with respect in this country. And all this will be discussed." (ANI)

