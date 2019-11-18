Hindus from across globe will get shelter in India: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi (India), Nov 17 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh said here on Sunday that the Hindus across the globe, who fail to find a shelter anywhere, need not worry as they will be provided with the same in India because Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are ruling here.

"I assure you, not only those living in India, but Hindus from all over the world, who fail to find shelter anywhere need not worry as they will be provided with a shelter in India because now Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are here," said Singh at an event here.

The Parliament will take up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 during the nearly-month long Winter Session, which commences on Monday.

The Citizenship Bill, a key BJP plank, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The session, which goes on till December 13, will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days including four Private Members' days. (ANI)

