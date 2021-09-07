Hindus, Muslims living in India have same ancestors, Britishers made them fight by creating misconceptions: RSS Chief Bhagwat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Britishers made Hindus and Muslims fight by creating misconceptions among them, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday.

Speaking at a symposium on the topic of 'Rashtra Pratham - Rashtra Sarvopari' in Mumbai, the RSS Chief said that Britishers told Muslims that they won't get anything if they decided to live with Hindus.

"Britishers told Muslims that only Hindus will be elected and exhorted them to demand a separate (nation). They said Islam will disappear from India. Did it happen? No. Muslims can hold all posts," said Bhagwat.

Further, the RSS chief said Britishers told Hindus that Muslims are extremists. "They made both the communities fight. As a result of that fight and trust deficit, both have been talking about keeping a distance from each other. We need to change our vision," he stated.

The Sarsanghchalak Bhagwat further said both communities have to walk together to take the country forward.

"The basis of our unity is our motherland and glorious tradition. The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India were the same," he said.

Defining the term "Hindu", Bhagwat said, "From my point of view, the word Hindu is a symbol of motherland, ancestor and heritage of Indian culture. 'Hindu' is not a caste or linguistic noun, but it is the name of a tradition guiding the development, upliftment of every person of nature. Whatever it believes, irrespective of its language, creed, religion, it is Hindu and in this context, we consider every Indian citizen as Hindu."

Addressing the Muslim scholars in intellectuals during the symposium, the RSS chief said, "There will be no disrespect for other's opinion here, but we have to think of India's supremacy, not Muslim supremacy. To take the country forward, everyone will have to walk together."

He further said that Islam came to India with the invaders. "This is history and it is necessary to tell it as such. The sensible leadership of Muslim society should oppose the tyrant things," he said.

The Sarsanghchalak asked the 'sensible leadership of Muslim society' to oppose the orthodox community boldly. "This work has to be done with long effort and determination. The test of all of us will be long and hard. The sooner we start, the less harm will be done to our society," he said.

He said that if India becomes a superpower, it will not be there to scare anyone. "If India will become a superpower, it will be in the form of Vishwaguru. For centuries, we have been striving for the upliftment of all living and non-living. For this reason, no one should be afraid of India becoming a superpower," he added. (ANI)