Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs live harmoniously in J-K's Poonch, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that people of different religions-- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs-- live together in Poonch district and tensions never prevail in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Addressing the public in Poonch, Azad said, "Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs live together in Poonch. Identity of our country, Union Territory, secularism is that you continued fighting and safeguarded this area. In several areas, there are tensions between the Indian Army and public but there never was tension between them in Poonch-Rajouri."



"Poonch and Rajouri are right at the border and where militants keep roaming around as Pakistan has had its eyes on these areas since 1947. So I congratulate, the Army and the people of Poonch and Rajouri," he said.

Addressing the journalists after addressing a public meeting at Krishna Chandra Park during the tour, he said that the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir should be completed soon and submit the report to the central government by the end of February 2022.

"Along with political parties, common citizens also want that Jammu and Kashmir should be given statehood and elections should be held soon," he said. (ANI)

