Hindus, Sikhs in Afghanistan take refuge at Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul; Taliban assures them safety

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Amid a deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the people from Sikh and Hindu communities have taken refuge at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in the Afghan capital, said Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa informed that Taliban leaders have met the president of the Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and Sangat and assured them of safety.

"I am in constant touch with President, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and Sangat who have told me that more than 320 people of minorities living in Ghazni and Jalalabad (including 50 Hindus and more than 270 Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments," said Sirsa.

"Taliban Leaders have met them and assured them of their safety. We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs would be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan," he added.

According to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, "Ministry of External Affairs and others who are responsible for it will make all the arrangements."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Indian government is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with Indian nationals who wish to return.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored "on a constant basis at high levels" and the government will take "all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan".

Bagchi said they are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan.

He said there are also a number of Afghans who have been India's partners and "we will stand by them".



"We have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India. We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them," he added.

The spokesman said the repatriation efforts will resume after the resumption of flights to Kabul.

"Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he added.

Furthermore, to help the Afghan students studying in IIT Bombay, the institute has taken a decision to allow them to stay on the campus.

"Nine Afghan students who were offered admission this year are continuing online classes from there. Now they realize that things aren't going to be as easy as they were. They sought permission to stay at the campus here as a special case," informed IIT Bombay Director Shubhashish Chowdhary.

"They said even internet can be stopped and they may not be able to take classes. So we have allowed them but they may not be able to come. In this case, we will try to reserve seats for them so that they can come and join us next year," Chowdhary added.

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Sunday.

The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand.)

Throughout, the Taliban's influence on the city is becoming visible, with men proactively painting over images of uncovered women outside of several beauty salons, reported CNN. (ANI)

