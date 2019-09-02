SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema talking to ANI in Chandigarh on Monday
SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema talking to ANI in Chandigarh on Monday

Hindus, Sikhs unsafe in Pak, Imran Khan should think about right of minorities: SAD leader

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:20 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Monday said that the condition of minorities in Pakistan in pitiful and girls of different religion are being kidnapped and forcibly converted.
"The condition of minorities in Pakistan is pitiful. Not one but thousands of such incidents have taken place where Hindu, Christian and now Sikh girls are also being kidnapped and are subjected to forced conversion. Also, the cases of extortion of money have been reported," said Daljit Singh Cheema, leader SAD.
"Pakistan government should think about the rights of minorities. The government should ensure that they are allowed to live freely in Pakistan and can freely follow their religion," said Cheema.
Cheema's comment comes days after 19-years old Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur was abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province.
The incident came to light on Thursday after a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA, Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared a video of the girl's family alleging that the girl was abducted and forcefully converted.
Thereafter a Hindu girl was allegedly abducted from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Saturday and was forcefully converted to Islam. The undergraduate student, identified as Renuka Kumari, was abducted from her college where she was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration.
These incidents led to a furore in India with several political leaders across parties demanding action against the perpetrators.
Earlier on Monday, members of the Sikh community took out a march in New Delhi to protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan.
The march began from Teen Murti Marg here and was culminated at Pakistan High SAD Commission in solidarity with the Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam before being married to a Muslim man in Pakistan's Punjab province and demanded justice for her.
On Sunday, people belonging to different faiths and communities also took out a march in protest against the abduction, forceful conversion and marriage of the Sikh girl to a Muslim man in Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:50 IST

Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:45 IST

JDU leaders Ajay Alok, Prashant Kishor indulge in war of words over NRC

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): After Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor criticised the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Twitter, party leader Ajay Alok on Monday responded with opposing views and assessed that no one is stopping people from proving their residency.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:44 IST

Next tourism ministers meeting in J-K, says Union Tourism...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Monday said that next meeting of state tourism ministers will take place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Man detained with knife near Parliament, says Police

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was detained after he was found with a knife near the gate number one of the Parliament here on Monday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:39 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi: Maharashtra CM offers prayers at his residence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence 'Sewasadan' in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:36 IST

Case registered against scribe who recorded Chapatis and salt episode

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:35 IST

'No politicians please, Rahul Gandhi doesn't count as one'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): With Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all people of the country to keep themselves fit, BJP leaders are going all-out to maintain a strict exercise regimen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:33 IST

UP: Two criminals injured during encounter with police in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Two criminals were injured during an encounter with police here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:28 IST

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line hit by technical snag

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Monday due to technical issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:26 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL seeking establishment of gram...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the states on a plea seeking the establishment of 'gram nyayalayas' to ensure access to justice for the rural poor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:25 IST

Kumaraswamy comes to DK Shivakumar's defense, says he is strong...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a veiled attack against the government, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday said that Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is being questioned by the ED in a money laundering case, is strong enough to face this vindictive agenda agains

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Sikhs submit Memorandum with Pak High Commisssion against...

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Members of Sikh Community on Monday submitted a Memorandum with Pakistan High Commission here against the forceful religious conversion of Minorities in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl