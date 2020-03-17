Hirdesh Kumar appointed new CEO of J-K

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hirdesh Kumar the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Union Territory.

"In pursuance of notification No. 154/J&K/2020-P.Admn dated 16.03.2020, issued by the Election Commissioner of India, Hirdesh Kumar, IAS (JK:1999), is appointed the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir," said an official order.

"Hirdesh Kumar shall also be Commissioner/Secretary to the government, Election Department," added the order. (ANI)