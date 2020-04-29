'His remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories': President condoles Irrfan's demise

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan and said his demise is a big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers," the President tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the actor's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre and he will be remembered for his versatile performances.

"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

53-year-old Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital today while battling a rare cancer. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. (ANI)

