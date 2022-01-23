His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity, struggle for motherland will always guide the country: Amit Shah pays tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary and said his unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country.

Taking to Twitter Shah said, "I bow to the great leader of independence Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He shook the foundation of foreign rule by organizing the youth with his extraordinary patriotism, indomitable courage and stunning speech."

"His unparalleled sacrifice, tenacity and struggle for the motherland will always guide the country," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Union Minister further in his tweet said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done innovative work of celebrating Netaji's incomparable contribution to India's independence as 'Parakram Diwas' across the country to keep his birth anniversary memorable."

"This will serve to irrigate Netaji's dynamic thoughts and ideas in the generations to come," he tweeted.

The government last year declared that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year. The government, this year, has said that Republic Day celebrations will begin a day early, from January 23 to include Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. (ANI)