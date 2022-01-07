Historic day for medical fraternity: FORDA on SC ruling over NEET-PG counselling

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision of allowing NEET-PG counselling 2021 and the admission process, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) on Friday thanked all Resident Doctors Associations (RDAs), Resident Doctors, media personnel, various associations and termed it as a historic day for the medical fraternity of the country.

In a conversation with ANI virtually, Dr Manish, FORDA president said, "Supreme Court's order is a relief for us. When the country is suffering from the third wave of Covid, such a decision is extremely valuable for all the doctors. We hope the NEET-PG counselling schedule to be released soon."

FORDA, in its official statement, said that today is a historic day for the medical fraternity of the nation.

"Today, 7th January, 2022, is a historic day for the Medical fraternity of the nation. The agitation called by FORDA to expedite NEET-PG Counselling 2021 commenced on 27 November 2021 following multiple delays and postponement of the counselling. There were many highs and lows over the next 34 days. Resident Doctors across the nation came forward and joined this agitation spanning over more than a month," the press release said.

FORDA further said that after submission of the Committee Report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), hearing in the concerned matter in Supreme Court commenced on January 5, 2022, before the scheduled date.

"Meanwhile, the brutal incident of violence against peacefully protesting Resident Doctors by Police officials took place on 27th December, 2021 in Delhi. Following several meetings with Union Health Minister and Delhi Police officials and after multiple assurances, though the agitation was called off on 31 December, 2021, the ultimate goal of expediting the Counselling was yet to be achieved. After submission of Committee Report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, hearing in the concerned matter in Supreme Court commenced on 5 January, 2022 before the scheduled date," the press release added.

FORDA decided to be a part of the Court proceedings to highlight the grievance of Resident Doctors across the nation and filed an Impleadment Application. "After listening to all the Petitioners, Respondent and FORDA over 2 days, Supreme Court concluded the hearing on 6 January, 2022 and the final judgement on commencement of NEET-PG Counselling 2021 was pronounced on 7 January, 2022," FORDA said.



FORDA is thankful to all RDAs as well as every Resident Doctor, IMA, DMA, Media personnel, political party and citizen of the nation who came forward, supported and joined this agitation for rejuvenating the healthcare sector with an adequate workforce of Resident Doctors amidst the third wave of COVID-19 Pandemic. "We are also thankful to the Supreme Court and MoHFW for taking note of the grievance of Resident Doctors. As earlier, as an association of Resident Doctors who are working at ground level, FORDA will keep on raising the issues faced by Resident Doctors and will strive to improve the healthcare sector of the nation," it said.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS/OBC reservation criteria.

The apex court has given a green signal to 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the All-India Quota (AIQ) seats for the admission process in the NEET as existing criteria this year.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said that it has upheld the constitutional validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) for admission in the NEET-PG.

However, for the EWS category, the Supreme Court said that the 10 per cent criteria, which was notified earlier shall continue to operate for

this year so that the admissions process shall not be dislocated for the current academic year.

The Court said that it will hear the matter relating to EWS later and listed it for March 3, 2022, for further hearing.

The Court noted that there is an urgent need to commence the process of counselling and therefore it issued some interim direction. (ANI)

