"Historic move," Anurag Thakur on PM Modi inaugurating 91 FM Transmitters

Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the launch of 91 FM transmitters is a historic move, and it will help in transmitting the information.

"This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting entertainment, sports, and farming information to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio", he said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking at the launch of 91 FM transmitters in Leh, said that another record has been established with the world's highest transmitter installed at an altitude of 4100 in Ladakh's Nyoma.

"Today another record has been established. Nyoma has the world's highest transmitter at an altitude of 4,100. Its benefit is going to be available for many km. Our people will also get the facility of FM, listen to programs, get news and an opportunity to take forward their culture," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories.



Inaugurating 91 FM transmitters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the central government has been working towards democratising technology in the country.

The Prime Minister said, "Our government is continuously working towards the democratisation of technology. Every citizen should be able to afford and have access to technology. All India Radio has a vision of connecting the nation. The affordability of mobile devices and data plans has enabled widespread access to information."

PM Modi added that his relationship with radio and FM is that of both a passionate listener and a host.

"Today, this expansion of the FM service of All India Radio is an important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmission of All India Radio is like a gift to 2 crore people of 85 districts of the country", PM said.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, the States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

