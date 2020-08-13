History-sheeter arrested for murder in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): History-sheeter Zenito Cardozo, who was involved in the murder case at St Cruz Village in June was arrested by the Goa police on Wednesday, said the Director-General of Police ( DGP), Goa.

"Police have made efforts and I was also personally monitoring his case. Today he has been arrested and legal action would most be taken against him," Mukesh Kumar Meena, Director-General of Police ( DGP), Goa told ANI.

He added that Cardozo was already involved in many cases before this. But the recent case related to the gang violence at St Cruz village.

"If we were to look at the background, he was already involved in many cases but in the case, he was recently involved in was an attempted murder case in Old Goa, Meena added."

According to reports, Goa police had apprehended 20 persons in connection with the killing at St Cruz village in June.

"It was found that some unidentified persons had attacked a house near Thomas Chapel, St Cruz in Old Goa, in the course of which some rounds had allegedly been fired. Immediately, multiple teams of police were formed to probe the matter and apprehend the accused persons," read a press note in June by Utkrisht Prasoon, SIP (North), Porvorim, Goa.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Yadav who was shot above the abdomen, and later succumbed to injuries. (ANI)

