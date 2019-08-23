History-sheeter Haji Saeed arrested from Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Meerut police arrested history-sheeter, Haji Saeed from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who was absconding from a long time.

According to the police, the accused, Haji Saeed was arrested on August 22.

"We traced his location in Shimla, through Facebook when he posted a photo of him riding a Yak in Shimla. The photo went viral on the social media platform. Our police team tracked his location and reached Shimla. Saeed had escaped from there and later he was arrested from Meerut," said Akhilesh Avrayan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Meerut.

According to the police, Haji Saeed is a wanted criminal and his arrest was essential for the police. He was allegedly involved in a big criminal offense case namely, 'Bhusa Mandi' case.

In March 2019, Saeed had allegedly set ablaze around 200 slums in Meerut and since then he was absconding. Police were making consistent efforts to chase him after that case. (ANI)

