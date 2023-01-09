Hit and drag case: Delhi Police scanned over 300 CCTV footage in Sultanpuri and Kanjhawala area

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police, over the past week, have scanned through more than 300 CCTV footage from the Kanjhawala and Sultanpuri area to zero in on the sequence of incidents in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case where 20-year-old Anjali was killed on New Year eve.

The investigators also said they will match blood samples collected from the accused's car with the deceased's parents.

It was during the early hours of January 1 when Anjali, along with her friend Nidhi, deceased Anjali was riding a scooter in the Kanjhawala area when her scooter met with an accident with a Baleno car.

The woman came under the car and was allegedly dragged for 13 kilometres before the four occupants of the vehicle, now arrested, realised and fled abandoning the woman's unclothed body.

However, police have not yet managed to lay their hands on any footage that showed the scooter and the car colliding with each other.

"We are trying to get footage that establishes collision. More than 300 cameras from the vicinity have already been scanned. It will help us establish how the accident took place," said a senior police officer.

Police also added that the forensic teams have collected blood samples from under the car, where Anjali was apparently stuck as she was dragged.



"The blood samples will be matched with that of Anjali's parents. This will confirm scientifically that Anjali was stuck under the car and was dragged," the officer said.

In a significant revelation in the Kanjhawala case, Delhi Police sources said that the accused were aware of Anjali being trapped under their car within minutes after her scooty was hit by them.

"The accused in the car did not take Anjali out because the accused were afraid that if they got down from the car and took Anjali out, they might get into legal trouble if someone saw them," said the Delhi Police sources.

The accused told about their dilemma during their interrogation with the Delhi Police, however, the police say that there is a contradiction in their statements, so every angle is being investigated closely.

The six accused were produced in court on Monday after the Rohini Court on Saturday granted bail to the seventh accused, Ankush, in the hit-and-drag case in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area.

Rohini Court in the national capital on Monday granted 14 days of judicial custody of all the six accused in the Kanjhawala death case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death by a car on January 1.

Ankush is the seventh accused arrested in the case. Delhi Police have alleged that he is the person who conspired with the other accused after the incident he helped the other accused flee by arranging an auto. (ANI)

