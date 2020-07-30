Hit by COVID-19 crisis, Odisha's transgender community struggles to make ends meet

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): The pandemic has affected the society severely, including the transgender community. Members of this community in Bhadrak are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 crisis as they face financial hardships.

"We do not have employment amid COVID-19 crisis. Only we know how we are surviving, we would have to stage a demonstration. If the government would not listen to our problems, who else would?" said Sunita, Secretary, Ardha Nariswar Kinnar Mahasabha, Bhadrak.

Several members of the community have lost their livelihoods amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Though after the Supreme Court's order, the Government has laid emphasis on this community in order to change their ways of life, however, a lesser percentage of the transgenders have been able to get benefits so far.

Another transgender, Sanjana claimed that though the government has provided their community with voter card, Aadhar card etc but they haven't received any assistance so far.

"We are very in a bad situation and we have not even received any help. We do not have food, a place to live and a source of income amid this crisis. The government should help us otherwise we will stage a demonstration," Sanjana added.

Atish Behera, a social worker is trying his best to help the transgender community here.

"The government has said that nobody should remain hungry amid this crisis, it implies for these people too (transgender). The only mode of income for the third gender is by travelling in trains, at traffic signals etc but now that everything is shut, they sometimes only eat one meal a day. The government should provide money in their account or at least ration," he added. (ANI)

