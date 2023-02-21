"Hit me, touched private parts..." influencer Sapna Gill breaks her silence on Prithvi Shaw incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) India February 21 (ANI): Social media influencer Sapna Gill, who was arrested for allegedly attacking Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car and manhandling him, on Tuesday broke her silence and alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place and she said they didn't ask for any selfies, nor did they ask for money.

Speaking to ANI, Sapna Gill denied the allegations, "We didn't beat anyone, nor did we ask for money. They put the wrong allegations about us. I didn't ask for any selfies. We were enjoying ourselves, so my friend tried to make a video."

"I saw that they were beating my friend," Gill alleged.

Sapna was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking Shaw after the batsman reportedly refused to take a selfie with them for the second time.

In an application filed by Sapna's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan on Monday, she alleged that the cricketer molested her in a public place, outraging her modesty, and physically assaulting her with a deadly weapon.

"I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me," Sapna Gill alleged.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, following an argument with the influencer and her friend Shobit Thakur after the cricketer refused to click more selfies with them.



The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

"We tried to stop them at the airport. Prithvi and his friend called the crowd and tried to run. They were aggressive and drunk. They apologized to us," Sapna Gill alleged.

On February 16, Gill said, she got to know that an FIR has been filed against her. "So I also submitted a complaint on February 20," she said.

Advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh told ANI, "We have filed a criminal complaint against Prithvi Sahw and his friends."

"A criminal complaint has been registered against Prithvi Shaw, Ashish Surendra Yadav, Brijesh and others (not known to complainant) for illegal acts of molesting and outraging the modesty of Sapna Gill under sections 34, 120b, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 of IPC, "Advocate Ali Kaashif Deshmukh told ANI.

A complaint was filed by Shaw's friend Ashish Yadav, who has been his flatmate over the last three years and runs a cafe.

The Oshiwara police arrested Gill on Thursday while seven others were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate the cricketer by damaging his car and threatening to implicate him in a fake case. (ANI)

