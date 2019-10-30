Representative Image
Representative Image

Hizbul Mujahidden is specifically targeting non-locals, truck drivers in J&K

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley.
Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that the organisation is suspected to be behind killings of migrant labourers hailing from West Bengal. On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.
Hizbul Mujahideen was also behind the attack on a truck driver in Bijbehara on Monday, police claimed.
A day after a terrorist involved in the killing of the truck driver in Bijbehara was neutralised by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday identified him as Aijaz Malik, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen
"He was active since 2018. Involved in the killing of truck driver Narayan Dutt at Bijbehara Anantnag, a day before yesterday. This establishes the complicity of Hizbul in the terror crime. Hizbul Mujahideen also suspected behind the killing of five labourers in Kulgam last night," J&K police said.
According to an intelligence input, HM has been given task for killings and ensure shutdown in the valley.
"JeM has been assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while as HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and Police/Political killings," the alert says.
Earlier, J&K police had said that HM is also working to execute terror plans in the valley. The police had also arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists from Ganderbal early this month.(ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:27 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leader Dinakar condemns attack on journalists

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on journalists and restrictions on media in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

Kashmir: Over 40,000 students appeared in Class 12 exam

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Around 48,000 students of Kashmir division appeared in the annual Annual Regular Examination of Higher Secondary for Class 12 on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:25 IST

DRDO's AIP system gets boost with the operation of land-based prototype

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) programme to build a fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) system for Indian Naval Submarines has crossed several milestones in technology maturity.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:18 IST

Haryana: Fatehabad admin asks Agri Dept to lodge FIR against...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Taking a tough stand against stubble burning, Fatehabad administration has asked the agriculture department to lodge an FIR against 115 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Union Min Babul Supriyo slams Mamata after Visva-Bharati VC...

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor sought from the Centre to permanently deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on its campus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:10 IST

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:08 IST

Lt Guv designate GC Murmu arrives in Srinagar, to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:06 IST

Kejriwal travels by DTC to take women's feedback on free bus rides

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to seek the feedback of female passengers regarding the free bus ride scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all women in Delhi are VIPs now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

US-bound flyer held with live bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A US-bound passenger was held for allegedly carrying eight live rounds of ammunition during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

Raj Kundra joins ED probe into alleged business dealings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:03 IST

RSS-BJP top leaders meet in Delhi, appeal for peace in view of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14, the top brass of RSS and BJP held a day-long deliberation in the national capital on Wednesday and urged the people to accept the apex court's verdict with an "open mind"

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:51 IST

Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31.

Read More
iocl