Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): A Hizbul Mujahideen commander was neutralised in an encounter by security forces in Srinagar on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

"Since October 2014, he was active. He was active with Burhan Wani... Dr Saifullah who was number one commander of Hizbul Mujahideen has been killed in the encounter. It was a very successful operation," Singh told reporters here.

"After the killing of Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen was rendered leaderless. It is in the same position again after elimination of its chief commander who was running the terror machine of Pakistan here," he said.



DGP Singh said that over 200 terrorists so far have been eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

"He (Dr Saifullah) has killed several innocent people including three policemen. He was involved in an attack on sarpanch recently. He is also connected with organizations which are behind the killing of BJP workers. There are over 12 cases against him. His movement was being tracked for two days," he said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the operation was launched by security forces after they received information about the presence of a terrorist at a house in Srinagar last night.

"We got info last night about a terrorist present at a house in Srinagar. Operation was launched and during encounter today, he was killed. We are 95 per cent certain that he's Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Commander. One suspect arrested. It's a great achievement of our security forces," he said. (ANI)

