Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday said that that joint troops have recovered bodies of two terrorists, one of whom has been identified as Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo.
Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo was eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama.
"Search continues. Heavy stone pelting going on," CRPF stated.
Naikoo had 12 lakh rupees bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was the brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years.
Naikoo and one more terrorist were eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama. (ANI)
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo's body recovered: CRPF
ANI | Updated: May 06, 2020 16:36 IST
