Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): In a major development, the District Commander of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, Harun Hafaz was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Kashmir.
The terrorist was shot dead in Doda district in the afternoon today.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Doda
ANI | Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:02 IST
