Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed in an encounter in Shopian by security forces on Wednesday.

Following input of the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police with Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Nadigam village of Shopian.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, during the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.



In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen was killed. He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa, a resident of Bongam, Shopian.

As per police records, the killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist and was active since 2020. He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities including the recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning back from a nearby mosque after offering prayers.

Malik was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities. Besides, he was also providing logistics and other support to the active terrorists in the area before joining the terror ranks, said police.

Police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

