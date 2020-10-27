Hizbul terrorist surrenders during encounter with security forces in J-K

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 27 (ANI): A terrorist, who had recently joined proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, has surrendered during an encounter in Awantipora's Noorpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

According to police, the terrorist has been identified as Saqib Akbar Waza, a resident of Gulshanpura, Pulwama, and he was pursuing B. Tech in Punjab's Patiala.

"Second terrorist identified as Saqib Akbar Waza, who had recently joined proscribed terror outfit HM, surrendered during live encounter," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



During the encounter, one AK rifle was also seized by the police.

The Kashmir Zone Police also shared a video in which the surrendered terrorist was seen being united with his family members. In the video, Waza said that he is grateful to the security forces that they have given him a chance to start a new life.

"I joined the militancy on September 25 and I am thankful to the security forces that they have given me a chance to start a new life again. I would like to say that everyone should try to become a good person and should not join any terror outfit. And everyone should take care of their parents," he said.

Earlier in the day, an unidentified terrorist was killed in the same operation in the Noorpora area of Pulwama. (ANI)

