Chirang (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Police in Chirang recovered one HK-33 rifle with ammunition under Assam's Bijni Police Station on Sunday.
"In a blow to the anti-nationals in Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), over the last few days we have recovered five AK-47s, two AK-56 and two HK-33 rifles along with one M20 and three 9mm pistols," Assam Police said.
Assam Police said that over the last few days, similar ammunition was found around the same area. (ANI)
HK-33 rifle recovered by Assam Police in Chirang
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:06 IST
