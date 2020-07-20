HK-33 rifle recovered by Assam Police in Chirang

Chirang (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Police in Chirang recovered one HK-33 rifle with ammunition under Assam's Bijni Police Station on Sunday.

"In a blow to the anti-nationals in Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), over the last few days we have recovered five AK-47s, two AK-56 and two HK-33 rifles along with one M20 and three 9mm pistols," Assam Police said.

Assam Police said that over the last few days, similar ammunition was found around the same area. (ANI)

