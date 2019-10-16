The delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ development Limited meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Wednesday.
The delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ development Limited meets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

HK-based Intelligent mulls setting up SEZ for footwear manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:58 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A delegation of Hong Kong-based Intelligent SEZ development Limited met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday and proposed to establish a footwear manufacturing firm in the state with an investment of Rs 700 crore.
The delegation included CFO Tim Kau To, Chairman Min Hsiu Tsai, APACHE internal control director Hsiao Yun Lee, APACHE administration director Muthu Govinda Swamy.
"The delegation met the Chief Minister and proposed to establish a sector-specific Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for footwear manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh with a total investment of Rs 700 crore with a potential to 10,000 jobs mostly comprising women," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
'Intelligent' has planned to start the first phase of investment worth approximately Rs 350 crore within five years from the date of obtaining SEZ approval. Balance investment will be made to set up additional facilities, the statement said.
Intelligent is a 100 per cent subsidiary owned by Intelligent Investment limited, which is an associate partner of APACHE footwear and claims to be an exclusive supplier of footwear to global footwear brand Adidas. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Odisha plans to expand 'Mo Sarkar' initaitive to all department...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After getting a positive feedback in the first phase of 'Mo Sarkar' citizen empowerment initiative, the state government is planning to expand its flagship programme in all the departments by March 2020.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal to stay in touch with people, AAP volunteers...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his own mobile application titled 'AK App' to stay in touch with the people of the city and AAP volunteers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:57 IST

Arms smuggler apprehended in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Troops of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police in two separate operations have apprehended an arms smuggler and recovered weapons from him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

SAD condemns Punjab CM for recommending release of 5 police personnel

Chandigarh [Punjab], Oct 16: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday condemned Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for recommending special remission and release of five Police personnel undergoing sentence in different jails in the state for the offences committ

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:52 IST

Removal of Article 370 has opened all doors for Kashmir's...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah said on Wednesday that Article 370 was a roadblock for development and a reason for terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened doors of development of the region by repealing it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:46 IST

Telangana: BJP delegation meets Governor, takes up TSRTC...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A BJP delegation here met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum regarding the issues related to the strike of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers, which entered the 12th day on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Delhi Metro plans to run 8-coach trains on Red, Yellow, Blue...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a good news for commuters, Delhi Metro is planning to convert all six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by March 2021 and press them into service on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines for accommodating more passengers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:28 IST

RSS work is expanding consistently across nation: Manmohan Vaidya

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) work is continuously expanding across the nation due to hard work of its 'swayamsevaks', has said its joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 22:13 IST

Shah targets Congress, says its leaders question move on...

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of raising questions over the Central government's move to identify "infiltrators" and said they will be made to leave the country in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Court extends police custody of three accused in Kozhikode...

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A local court here on Wednesday extended the police custody of three accused in the Kozhikode serial murder case by two days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:55 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal approves emergency procurement of anti-rabies vaccine

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In the wake of acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday approved the Health Department's proposal for its emergency procurement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:41 IST

J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A civilian was killed and another was injured in a firing by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said.

Read More
iocl