HK Lohia murder: No terror link found, interrogation of accused underway

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh on Wednesday said that no terror angle has emerged during the investigation in the murder case of Director General (DG) of Prisons HK Lohia.

HK Lohia was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday and the police had arrested the suspected accused Yasir Ahmed in his killing.

Ahmed was the househelp of DG prisons who had been working at Lohia's house for nearly six months and he was reported "quite aggressive" and "under depression" as per some documentary evidence that was seized by the police reflecting his mental state.



"In the initial investigation into the incident of Lohia's death, it has come to fore that one domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, resident of Ramban is the main accused," ADGP Mukesh Singh informed on Tuesday adding that the CCTV footage collected from the incident spot showed him running after committing the crime.

"The interrogation with the accused is still underway, his disclosures in the matter are being corroborated with the field investigation," Singh said adding that accused Ahmed has confessed to his crime.

J-K DGP Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday that Lohia had been staying at his friend's place for the past few days when Ahmed attacked him in the room (on the pretext of helping with some ailment) when the two were together.

DGP Dilbag Singh said that the accused latched the door from inside and attacked Lohia several times with a sharp weapon, and also tried to suffocate him.

Lohia was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following a major manhunt launched throughout the night. (ANI)

