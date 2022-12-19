HM Amit Shah condoles death of 1971 India-Pak war hero, Bhairon Singh Rathore

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday condoled the death of BSF's veteran and 1971 India-Pak war hero, Bhairon Singh Rathore passed away at the age of 81 in AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Paying tribute to Bhairon Singh Rathore, HM tweeted, "Had met Bhairon Singh Rathore ji in Jaisalmer last year, the flame of love and patriotism in his heart for the motherland was truly unique. His heroic saga will continue to inspire generations to come. May God give strength to his family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti Shanti."

Border Security Force (BSF) veteran and hero of the India-Pakistan 1971 war, Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Rathore took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Bhairon Singh received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his heroic action. At the Longewala post on the Jaisalmer border, he fought the Pakistan Army and the Punjab Regiment.

A BSF spokesperson said Bhairon Singh Rathore's body is being taken to a training centre of the force in Jodhpur where a wreath-laying ceremony will be held after which cremation will be conducted in his village Solankiya Tala located around 100 Km from Jodhpur with full military honours.



From actors to politicians all condole the death of the brave hero.

Taking to Twitter, Actor Suniel Shetty portrayed his bravery at Rajasthan's Longewala post in the movie 'Border'.

On his death, BSF tweeted, "DG BSF & all ranks condole the passing of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of #Longewala battle during 1971 War. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage & dedication towards his duty. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in these trying times."

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also tweeted, "Rest in Power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and wrote: "Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. I was saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti."

Posted with the 14th BSF battalion during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired as a Naik in 1987. (ANI)

