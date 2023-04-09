HM Amit Shah to visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kibithu in Anjaw district on Monday and Tuesday where he will be launching the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP). Kibithu in Anjaw district on Monday," the press release said.

"The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme wherein 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development. With Arunachal Pradesh having the longest international northern border state will benefit the most," it added.

CM Pema Khandu reached Mechukha on Saturday and also addressed the 1st Prime Minister Youth Camp and Cycle rally.

"CM Khandu congratulated the Department of Secondary Education, the district administration and the NCC for organizing the first-ever five-day Prime Minister Youth Camp and Cycle Rally at picturesque Mechukha Valley, he expressed optimism that it would offer a wonderful platform to promote cultural and inter-tribe bonding," it mentioned.

"This gives opportunities to our youth to get acquainted with various tribes of the state and their rich culture and traditions," CM Khandu said on the occasion.



"Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Tato to Mechukha 2-lane highway in the Shi-Yomi district and said that the state government has taken up the matter seriously," it mentioned.

Chief Minister held several meetings with the district administration, senior leaders, panchayat leaders as well as party workers of the district, who have all expressed concern over the abysmal progress of the road in the region.

On this occasion, he also informed that he has taken up the matter with the Commander BRTF, which is executing the project and assured the people that the Commander himself is serious about it.

"CM Khandu said that very soon the BRTF Commander will initiate formalities in accordance with the agreement signed with the contractors keeping in top priority the timely completion of the project," the press release mentioned.

"The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister mentioned that the contractor who got this package sub-let the same to some other contractor, who in turn further sub-let it down the line. This is not the way to execute a project of such importance," it said.

CM Khandu also inaugurated several projects including the Civil Terminal Building at the Mechukha airstrip. The foundation stones were also laid for 4 projects including the District Secretariat at Tato.

State Assembly Speaker PD Sona, Education Minister Taba Tedir and legislators Laisam Simai, Zignu Namchoom, Kento Jini and Jekke Tako were present at the occasion. (ANI)

