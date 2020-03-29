HM expresses gratitude to paramilitary personnel for contributing one-day salary to PM- CARES fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed his gratitude to paramilitary forces personnel for contributing their one-day salary totaling Rs 116 crore to PM- CARES fund to combat COVID-19.



"Our paramilitary forces have always contributed to the safety and unity of the country. On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to combat COVID19, all paramilitary forces personnel have contributed their one day salary (total Rs 116 crores) to PM-CARES fund. I express my gratitude to all," Shah said in a tweet.



The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) is a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation.



PM Modi further said, "The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens."



PM Modi had called for Indians to heartily contribute to the fund after announcing a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 979 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country, out of which 86 people have been cured or discharged. (ANI)

