HM meets CMs of Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and others to discuss Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met several politicians and activists of Northeast states including the chief ministers of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Apart from the Chief Ministers of the three states, the activists of North-East Forum for Indigenous People (NEFIP), Manipur People Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (MANPAC), and members of the civil society were also present in the meeting at Assam Bhavan here.

NEFIP and MANPAC are opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which provides for granting citizenship to non-Muslims in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who are facing persecution in their countries.

Earlier today, North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener Himanta Biswa Sarma said that during the meeting the Home Minister hinted that the Bill could be introduced during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

"The Home Minister has indicated that the Bill will be introduced in Parliament's Winter Session," Assam's Finance Minister Sarma told ANI.

Shah held discussions with several politicians, activists and representatives of the civil society member of the northeast states over the proposed Bill during the meeting on November 29, 30 and December 3.

Politicians and civil society members of Assam, Manipur and Nagaland met with the Home Minister today, Sarma said.

He said: "After discussions, a framework of the CAB will be formulated and that will be introduced in the Parliament. I can not comment on what will happen to it further."

The BJP leader said the leaders discussed at length about several aspects of the proposed bill.

"We discussed at length that whether Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 will override or will it be subjected to provisions like existing 6th Schedule of Constitution and the inner line permit applicable in few states of North East region," he said.

On November 30, Sarma had said that that in the meeting with Shah, a consensus was formed that efforts would be made to accommodate north-east specific grievances in the new draft of the Bill. (ANI)

