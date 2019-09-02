Hoardings backing Scindia as MP Congress Chief seen in Gwalior

Hoardings requesting Sonia Gandhi to appoint Jyotiraditya Scindia as state party chief were seen in Gwalior
ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Hoarding requesting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to "not to come under anyone's pressure" and appoint party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief was seen here on Monday.
This came after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.
"All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Sonia Gandhi should not come under anyone's pressure and must appoint Jyotiraditya Scindia as the state chief of the party," read the poster which also had pictures of both Sonia and Jyotiraditya on two sides.
On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput on Saturday said that it is for Congress party high command to decide whether the Scindia will become the chief of the state unit or not.
"Scindia is a great leader and it is for the Congress high command to decide whether to make him state unit president or give other responsibility. Scindia's stature is very high and he will not struggle for getting to such post," he said at a press conference.
It may be noted that Datia Congress leader Ashok Dangi has last week threatened the top party leadership saying that he along with 500 members will tender their resignation from the party if Scindia is kept away from the state politics.
Recently, Sonia Gandhi had appointed Scindia as chairman of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls in her first major election-related decision as interim chief (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 12:37 IST

