Hoardings featuring Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra outside Cong headquarters

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days, after Sonia Gandhi took charge as the interim president of the Congress party, congratulatory posters featuring her, have come up outside the party headquarters in the national capital.

Photographs of her son-in-law Robert Vadra, along with his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party president Rahul Gandhi also feature at the helm of the hoarding.

"Congratulations Sonia Gandhi ji for becoming the interim president of the Congress All India Congress Committee (AICC)," the poster stated.

Earlier this year, posters welcoming Vadra to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections had appeared in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad city.

In Rajasthan, too, banners featuring Vadra, along with Priyanka and Rahul were put up outside the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office, ahead of his questioning in connection with a money laundering case.

A few months earlier, similar posters had surfaced in the national capital with "Kattar Soch Nahi, Yuva Soch" (Not extremist ideology but young thinking) written on it along with images of Rahul, Priyanka and Robert Vadra.

The 49-year-old businessman is currently under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner for his alleged involvement in various scams and money laundering cases. (ANI)