Hoardings questioning Delhi Jal Board on water quality surface in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Hoardings demanding an explanation from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) president over water quality of national capital have come-up in some parts of Delhi on Thursday.

Hoardings with 'Dilli Jal Board ke adhyaksh jawab dein' (The President of Delhi Jal Board, Please answer) written on them were seen in some places of Delhi.

The hoardings did not have any details of who commissioned or installed them.

The development comes days after a ranking released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on the quality of tap water stated that Delhi is at the bottom of the quality chart. Delhi government has however asked for re-evaluation of water quality following which a joint testing team was ordered to be constituted by Central ministry.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had on November 16 said that while Mumbai's water quality was at the top, the samples from Delhi had failed on 19 parameters. To this, Kejriwal on November 18 retorted that the city's tap water quality cannot be judged based on an analysis of just 11 samples.

The study was conducted as per directions of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, to check the quality of piped drinking water being supplied in the country in keeping with the objectives of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

On November 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had nominated Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB for the joint water quality testing exercise.

Delhi Jal Board plans to collect over 3,000 samples of water from different areas in the national capital to ascertain whether the water is clean or dirty. The decision came after 11 samples that were collected from Delhi failed on 19 parameters of quality.

In the first phase, samples of drinking water were drawn from various locations across Delhi and in the second phase, samples were drawn from 20 other state capitals and sent for testing as per Indian Standards. (ANI)

