Representative image
Representative image

Hold discussion with striking TSRTC employees, HC directs govt

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:46 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve the over the one-month long strike.
The court also expressed its displeasure over mismatch of information about the Corporation in the government's submission before it and posted the case for hearing on November 11.
Ashwatama Reddy, Joint Action Committee of TSRTC Employees' Unions said: "Today senior officials of Telangana government came to the High Court and the court said that the affidavit which was filed by the officials in RTC employees issue is bogus."
"The court also enquired about which report should be taken as the correct one. The report earlier submitted by the Minister in the Assembly or the report which was filed by the officials now. The court has asked the officials to solve the RTC employees issue before November 11," he said.
Meanwhile, the BJP has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should "hang his head in shame" for the degree of punitive statements the High Court has made against his government.
"The Chief Justice himself stated that in his 15 years of service, he has not seen any government as incredible as this one. It's clearly evident that honourable Chief Justice exposed the lies dictated by the Chief Minister in an indirect manner by canning the knuckles of the RTC MD and other secretaries with his pungent remarks," K Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson of BJP in Telangana, said.
The opposition party said that the High Court directive has "once again vindicated BJP's stand right from the beginning that KCR's government is brazenly lying about everything to everyone, including the honourable high court."
The BJP said the Chief Minister should mend his ways and be sensible to end "the pointless drama being played out on hapless RTC employees." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:04 IST

Jharkhand CM meets Amit Shah to finalise candidates for Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior state party leaders on Thursday met BJP president Amit Shah at his residence here to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 07:01 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Prostitution racket busted in Nellore; 13 held

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Police on Thursday busted a prostitution racket and arrested 13 people in this connection while rescuing seven women who were allegedly cheated and forced in the flesh trade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:47 IST

CM YS Jagan directs bringing down number of bars in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is keen to ban alcohol and has directed the Excise Department to reduce numbers of bars in Andhra Pradesh, the government said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 06:28 IST

Woman Maoist carrying Rs 1 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha

Raygada (Odisha) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A woman Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs one lakh surrendered before police along with her two-month-old daughter here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 05:53 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Woman jumps off bridge, dies

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Prakasam barrage on river Krishna here, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:58 IST

HC seeks UP govt's response on plea seeking CBI inquiry into...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought Uttar Pradesh government's response on a writ petition seeking CBI probe into an alleged fake encounter case in Jhansi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:52 IST

Aditya Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs at Mumbai hotel as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray met newly-elected party MLAs at a hotel here early on Friday as uncertainty over the formation of the next government continues to prevail in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:19 IST

Digvijay accuses Centre of 'step-motherly' treatment for MP,...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday alleged that the Centre was adopting "step-motherly behaviour" towards Madhya Pradesh and asked former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take up the issue to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 04:05 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Two IPS officers transferred on Delhi HC direction

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Two IPS officers have been transferred on the Delhi High Court's direction in the aftermath of the clash between Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:44 IST

India considers UAE our brothers: MOS Finance Anurag Thakur

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 08 (ANI): Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on Thursday said it is time to enhance further the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE through investments in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:42 IST

Take necessary steps to avert President's rule, Prakash Ambedkar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and urged him to take necessary steps to ensure that President's rule is not imposed in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 03:28 IST

Delhi Police chief visits cops injured in Tis Hazari clash

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Thursday visited the residences of the two constables who were injured in a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court Complex earlier this week.

Read More
iocl