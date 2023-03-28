Holding your grandchild for the first time is wonderful, exciting, says Lalu Yadav, shares picture of granddaughter

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 28 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday expressed his happiness at the birth of his granddaughter and said that holding the child of his daughter for the first time is a "wonderful, exciting, happy and mesmerizing moment.

He shared pictures on Twitter of him cradling his newborn granddaughter.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Holding your child's child for the first time is a wonderful, exciting, happy and mesmerizing moment. You feel the future as well as the past and years of love, sacrifice and struggles in this precious, new, little innocent face. The match of their small eyes shows something new."

He further said that sometimes there is a feeling that grandchildren take even a little part of your soul from you.

Heartfelt thanks for your best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the infinite blessings of Mata Rani and the holy month of blessings, goodness and blessings, on the auspicious day of Ramzan and Chaiti Chhath festival, on the birth of Lakshmi Ratna granddaughter, he added.



Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter.

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Yadav and sister of Tejashwi Yadav, also shared a picture of the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister holding the baby.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the family.

He tweeted, "Congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always."

Tejashwi Yadav married to Rachel Godinho, now Rajeshwari Yadav in 2021. (ANI)

