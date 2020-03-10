Holi celebrated at Mahakal temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Holi is being celebrated with fervour at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

"I wish everyone a happy Holi. Today after playing Holi at Mahakal Temple, we felt very good. My wish is that everyone's life is filled with colours on Holi," Shruti Mishra, a devotee said.

"The peace I felt on this Holi at Mahakal temple is unmatched. We played Holi with colours and flowers. There was a huge gathering to celebrate the festival," Rashi Balwani, another devotee said.

People across the country are celebrating the festival of colour with enthusiasm.

Holi is an ancient Hindu festival. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love. (ANI)

