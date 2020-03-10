Holi celebrated in violence-hit Yamuna Vihar in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 10 (ANI): Sending across the message of brotherhood and compassion, Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated by the locals at the Yamuna Vihar locality of north-east Delhi with joy on Tuesday.

Yamuna Vihar was one of the localities that were hit by communal violence late last month in which at least 53 persons were killed and more than 200 injured.

"It's been more than 10 years I am staying in this area. This tea shop is run by Zahid, who is a Muslim. We live here with a sense of brotherhood and I always celebrate Holi with him," Vipin Gupta, a local, told ANI.

He added, "When the violence took place in the area, I was sitting at his tea shop. The celebrations are not in full swing this year because people are disappointed by the violence."

Echoing Gupta's opinion, Zahid Hussain said that the fstivities are subdued this year due to the violence, however, Holi is being celebrated in the area.

"It is been more than four years I am running this shop here. With Vipin, I share a special bond for a long time. It is those negative forces that are inciting violence in the name of religion. Though everyone is celebrating Holi, but they are not feeling the same fervour this year due to the recent incidents in the area," Zahid said.

In an effort to prevent any untoward incident on Holi, security was heightened in several sensitive areas of the city, particularly the north-east Delhi. (ANI)

