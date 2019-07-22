Representative Image
Holiday declared for educational institutions in parts of Kerala

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 22 (ANI): Holidays were announced on Monday for school and educational institutions in Kannur, Kasargod and parts of Kottayam due to heavy rainfall in the state.
Heavy rains under the influence of South-west monsoon have been predicted in the state and there is a red alert in some districts of the state.
Earlier, due to the heavy rainfall, shutters of four dams have been opened. The state government has set up scores of relief camps across the state.
In order to control the swelling water which is nearing the full capacity because of the relentless rain, two shutters of Malankara dam situated in Idukki and nine shutters of Bhuthathankettu in Ernakulam district and one shutter each of Kallarkutty and Pamba dams were opened in the morning on July 19.
Local authorities in Kerala on Saturday issued alerts across the state anticipating heavy downpour in the next few days. The move was taken after India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of the region.
Scores of families residing near the coastal line have been evacuated from affected areas and have been shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities. (ANI)

