Holistic synergy between Centre, States is most vital for effective COVID management: Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Holistic synergy between the Centre and States is most vital for seamless and effective pandemic management, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday.

His statement came during a virtual interaction with State Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries and Information Commissioners of six Western States or union territories of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra and Nagra Haveli and Daman and Diu to review the public health preparedness for containing and management of COVID-19.

During the interaction, the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign was also discussed in the presence of Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health.

The granular status and analysis of COVID in these states were made by the Health Ministry officials covering the trajectory of total and new cases, active cases, weekly and daily positivity, weekly tests conducted with proportion of RT-PCR and RAT testing, deaths, Cases per Million (CPM), Tests per Million (TPM) and omicron case status.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on various aspects of COVID management including effective implementation of surveillance and containment activities, ramping up of hospital infrastructure, increased testing, enforcement of stringent restrictive measures for breaking the chain of transmission, and stress on COVID appropriate behaviour among the masses.

Reiterating that the Centre is dedicated to supporting states in containing COVID, Mandaviya said, "Centre India has provided support under ECRP-II for strengthening the health infrastructure across the country."

He urged the states to make robust preparation in terms of physical infrastructure and efficiently utilize the approved funds under ECRP-II and requested the State Health Ministers to review the implementation of physical activities under ECRP-II.

It was also suggested that the operational status of infrastructure like beds, PSA plants, oxygen equipment be filled in by States on the national portal- https://covid19.nhp.gov.in/.



The Union Minister advised the States to increase vaccination of all eligible populations, especially in low vaccination coverage areas or districts.

He stated, "vaccination against COVID results in low hospitalisation and severity, as is seen globally."

He emphasised the administration of 'precaution dose' for the identified categories commencing from today and urged the States to ensure full coverage of the vulnerable population.

The Union Health Minister requested States or UTs to expedite full coverage of the eligible age group of 15-18 years at the earliest.

Mandaviya said that irrespective of the COVID variants, 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour' continue to form the pivotal foundation for COVID management.

He also highlighted the importance of teleconsultation through platforms such as eSanjeevani and advised the States to establish teleconsultation hubs in every district.

"It is important that people know about the available health infrastructure and healthcare services available at various levels starting from the block level, such as hospital beds, testing facilities, ambulance services etc. States need to publicize their availability in the public domain through various means and also establish Control Rooms to monitor them", the Union Health Minister stated.

Union Minister of State for Health, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stressed the need for strictly following home isolation guidelines in view of the rising number of mild COVID-19 cases.

She also urged the states to ensure that the healthcare workers are trained for monitoring of those in home isolation. (ANI)

